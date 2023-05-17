 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 17, 2023

Edward Cabrera and MacKenzie Gore will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Nationals game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (21-21, -55 RD) vs. Nationals (18-24, -21 RD) game thread.

Nationals Starting Lineup

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. RF Lane Thomas (110 wRC+ this season, bats right)
  2. 2B Luis García (87, L)
  3. C Keibert Ruiz (77, S)
  4. 1B Dominic Smith (93, L)
  5. 3B Jeimer Candelario (86, S)
  6. DH Corey Dickerson (1, L)
  7. LF Ildemaro Vargas (98, S)
  8. CF Alex Call (88, R)
  9. SS CJ Abrams (89, L)

LHP MacKenzie Gore (125 ERA+ this season)

Nationals Notes: The Nats have MLB’s best strikeout rate (18.9 K%), though they struck out 12 times on Tuesday (one shy of their season high)...Gore loves his four-seam fastball, throwing it 61.7% of the time despite having three other offerings in his arsenal...Dickerson (left calf strain) is playing in only his third game of the season.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. SS Jon Berti (91 wRC+ this season, bats right)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (105, R)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (155, L)
  4. RF Jorge Soler (121, R)
  5. LF Bryan De La Cruz (103, R)
  6. 3B Jean Segura (41, R)
  7. 1B Yuli Gurriel (88, R)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (-4, R)
  9. CF Garrett Hampson (95, R)

RHP Edward Cabrera (81 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Gurriel and Stallings in, Peyton Burdick, Nick Fortes and Joey Wendle out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Soler switches from DH to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: Make that seven straight Cabrera starts that have been caught by Stallings. In the batter’s box, Stallings is slumping as severely as ever with a .065/.094/.065 slash line over his last 10 games...Shoutout to Segura, who has a .529 on-base percentage since returning from a brief mental break last week...Every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch in relief of Cabrera if needed.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.

