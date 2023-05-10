Tuesday’s Games
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Nightmarish start for Jeff Lindgren in Jacksonville, who faced nine batters and retired none of them. Much smoother appearance for JT Chargois in relief (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)—he’s on track to rejoin the Marlins bullpen next week. Charles Leblanc reached base safely four more times, boosting his OBP to .426. Nasim Nuñez (Pensacola) entered the night a perfect 14-for-14 on stolen base attempts, but he was caught twice by Birmingham’s Adam Hackenberg. Tanner Allen shined in his new return to Beloit, going 3-for-3 with two walks and a home run. Franklin Sánchez (Jupiter) struggled in his Marlins organizational debut, throwing more balls (16) than strikes (14) while allowing four earned runs.
- For the Miami Herald, Craig Mish and Barry Jackson reflect on how the Marlins’ starting pitching depth has eroded. It’s reached the point that there is “growing sentiment inside the organization” in favor of calling up top prospect Eury Pérez to the majors in May or June (personally, I’d strongly recommend that Pérez get some Triple-A experience beforehand). In regards to former top prospect Sixto Sánchez, “while the Marlins still hold out hope that he could pitch in minor league games in August or September, the organization is no longer counting on him in their long-term plans”
- According to Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald, the Marlins were in attendance to observe free agent right-hander Yadier Álvarez throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Cuban is a relief-only type who has no big league experience and struggled for the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate last season.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Braves have shut down Max Fried due to a left forearm strain. It appears to be the most significant injury that Fried has suffered since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014. Oakland A’s second baseman Jordan Diaz homered three times, though the Yankees still won the game handily.
- The Marlins have a 45.3% chance to win their series finale against the Diamondbacks, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (12:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (12:00 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (6:35 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- The results from MLB.com’s first MVP award poll of 2023 are out. Luis Arraez placed third in the National League behind Braves teammates Ronald Acuña Jr. and Sean Murphy. Arraez didn’t receive any of the 43 first-place votes.
- On the heels of their recent matchup, Ryan Schlesinger revisited the Jazz Chisholm Jr./Zac Gallen trade, concluding that “it is one of the more even trades the Marlins have made in the past decade.”
Loading comments...