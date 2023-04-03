Ely Sussman details the brilliant start to Luis Arraez’s Miami Marlins career and looks ahead to this week’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins and the player he was traded for, Pablo López.

In four games against the New York Mets, Arraez totaled nine hits and one walk while making solid defensive plays at second base. His main issue? The shortcomings of his teammates. He only scored two runs during the Mets series despite reaching base safely 10 times.

López similarly made a great first impression with his new club by shoving 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings on Opening Day.

Teammates with Venezuela during last month’s World Baseball Classic, they’ll now be facing each other at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday.

