 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offishial Show Episode 189: Luis Arraez as Great as Advertised

It was expensive for the Marlins to acquire Arraez, but they’re getting exactly what they dreamed of from him so far.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins bats against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on March 31, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Ely Sussman details the brilliant start to Luis Arraez’s Miami Marlins career and looks ahead to this week’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins and the player he was traded for, Pablo López.

Enjoy Episode 189!

In four games against the New York Mets, Arraez totaled nine hits and one walk while making solid defensive plays at second base. His main issue? The shortcomings of his teammates. He only scored two runs during the Mets series despite reaching base safely 10 times.

López similarly made a great first impression with his new club by shoving 5 13 scoreless innings on Opening Day.

Teammates with Venezuela during last month’s World Baseball Classic, they’ll now be facing each other at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday.

Follow Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

The Fish Stripes podcast channel has rebranded to Fish on First! Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology and State of the Fish. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...