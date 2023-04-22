Rain Delay Reading: Skip’s pregame presser and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio—The rain is falling down in Cleveland, as Game 1 of a standard doubleheader has been delayed. See what Skip Schumaker had to say ahead of today’s doubleheader, along with other updates from the team.

Sandy Alcantara’s start for today was scratched due to biceps tendinitis. “It didn’t feel right to start him in a cold-weather environment,” Schumaker said.

This is now the third Marlins pitcher to have biceps issues through the first month of the season, with both Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers landing on the 15-day IL.

“They’ve (Cueto, Rogers, and Alcantara) all been isolated,” Schumaker said. “They’re all in different spots in different ways, so I don’t feel like it’s the exact same injury concern.”

Devin Smeltzer is the Game 1 opener for the Marlins. Asked about the decision of sending Smeltzer out there first, Schumaker said, “He faced them last year a few times, had three starts against them with Minnesota. He felt like he was our best chance to provide some length and some innings there.”

Smeltzer has a career .191 batting average and a .219 slugging percentage allowed against the Guardians. Only two Guardians players have multiple hits off of him. José Ramírez has four, while Amed Rosario has three. Smeltzer also has only given up two extra-base hits against Cleveland, both of those being doubles. Skip also told me that there’s no expected pitch count for Smeltzer today, as the team is prepared to let him throw 80 or more pitches today if needed.

The Marlins selected right-hander Jeff Lindgren to be their designated 27th man for the doubleheader, so the usual group of hitters remains unchanged. Schumaker expects everyone to play. Jesús Sánchez, Garrett Cooper, Nick Fortes, and Garrett Hampson are available off the bench.

What else?