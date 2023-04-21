Miami Marlins insider Craig Mish joins Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral for the first time this season to empty the notebook about what comes next for the Fish after their 10-9 start, including:

How much more time Avisaíl García has left before the Marlins cut their losses

Jesús Sánchez and the club’s lack of reliable left-handed bats

Who could replace Trevor Rogers in the rotation following injury

Candidates to receive contract extensions

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s transition to center field

Skip Schumaker pushing all the right buttons

Disappointing results from Miami’s recent MLB Draft classes

Pressure on Kim Ng during the final year of her contract

Tyler O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers, Ryan Mountcastle and more serious trade targets from this past Marlins offseason

Episode 39

