As an expansion franchise in 1993, it didn’t take long for the Florida Marlins to collect their first-ever win. The Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first-ever game.

The first road win, however, took a little bit of time. It came on this day 30 years ago. Florida used a three-run sixth inning to avoid the three-game sweep at Candlestick Park on April 14, 1993, in a 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Florida started strong offensively as Magadan’s two-run single in the top of the first inning gave the Marlins an early lead. After a run in the third for the Giants cut the lead to 2-1, Williams led off the fourth with a game-tying solo home run. San Francisco took its first lead on a two-run double by Mike Benjamin later in the inning.

The Marlins were on the short end of a 4-2 score as they came to bat in the top of the sixth. Florida opened the inning with five straight hits.

After a single from Dave Magadan and a double from Benito Santiago began the inning, Jeff Conine’s infield single chased San Francisco starter Bill Swift and cut the lead in half. The Giants turned to Dave Righetti, but the hits didn’t stop. Walt Weiss’ single to right field plated Santiago to knot the score at 4-4. On the very next pitch, pinch-hitter Rick Renteria rolled one up the middle and into center field to put the Marlins ahead for good, 5-4.

The Marlins added an insurance run in the seventh as Junior Felix scored on a passed ball. Magadan finished with three hits while Felix, Santiago and Weiss each had two in the victory.

Starting pitcher Ryan Bowen lasted five innings and went on to pick up his first win for the Marlins. Richie Lewis, Trevor Hoffman and Bryan Harvey combined to throw four scoreless innings to close the contest. With the winning run at the plate, Harvey struck out Matt Williams to end the game.

While the Marlins finished 35-46 at home during their first season, their 29-52 road record was among the worst in baseball. Their first win away from Joe Robbie Stadium came on this day three decades ago.