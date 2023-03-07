 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
POD WITH JOE FRISARO New hour-long talk with longtime Marlins beat reporter

Offishial news, 3/7/23: Edward Cabrera’s extra option; bad pregame vibes; R.I.P. Cullen McRae

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes details about this weekend’s Fish Stripes meet-up.

By Ely Sussman
Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at Tropicana Field on March 06, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Marlins Podcast Episodes

  • Highly recommend that you watch/listen to the new episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered featuring longtime Marlins reporter Joe Frisaro. It’s an hour of analysis on the state of the Marlins and the decisions that put them in this predicament. Per Frisaro, former MLB manager and coach Jim Riggleman will be joining Miami as “one of those roving advisor types” this year.
  • Included in the Unfiltered episode, Frisaro gave his thoughts on the tragic passing of former Marlins video coordinator Cullen McRae. McRae was only 49.
  • Less than two months after being traded for each other, Luis Arraez and Pablo López have been reunited as teammates, representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
  • In her Marlins Beat newsletter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com talked to several other players about their excitement for the WBC. There’s also a brief Q&A with Johnny Cueto.
  • Edward Cabrera will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Nationals (1:10 p.m. first pitch). Matt Barnes, Dylan Floro, Bryan Hoeing, Andrew Nardi and Eli Villalobos are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. Listen to the Marlins radio call on Fox Sports 940.
  • As mentioned on Unfiltered, Cabrera does in fact have one more minor league option than originally thought. That should only intensify the competition between he and Braxton Garrett for the fifth spot in the Marlins starting rotation.
  • Factoring in the stadium’s distance from its city’s center, fan sentiment, tailgating and nearby entertainment, Bookies.com ranked the pregame fan experience at LoanDepot Park last among all 30 MLB teams.
  • I’m coming down to Florida this week. Along with the majority of the Fish Stripes staff, we’ll be at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for Saturday’s Marlins game. Then afterwards, we’ll find a comfortable spot to watch the marquee WBC matchup between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Join us, won’t you?

