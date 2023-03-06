Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Despite filling their lineup with veteran regulars, the Marlins were held without any extra-base hits in Sunday’s loss to the Red Sox. It’s been a full week since Miami’s first—and only—Spring Training win.
- Congrats to new Marlins Jeopardy champion Marcello De Vivo. He edged out Peter Pratt and Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer on a special Sunday edition of the trivia contest. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- Sandy Alcantara will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Rays (1:05 p.m. first pitch). Dax Fulton, Chi Chi González, Josh Simpson, Robert Garcia and Enrique Burgos are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the Marlins radio call on Fox Sports 940.
- Kyle Sielaff’s latest radio broadcast partner is Scott Kornberg of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Kornberg will be in the booth for the next three Marlins games.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald gets us up to speed on the status of Sixto Sánchez. He sprinkled in a few changeups during his most recent bullpen session, but isn’t yet throwing anywhere close to full intensity. “We all think he’s going to pitch this year,” Mel Stottlemyre Jr. said. I’m highly skeptical of Sánchez pitching effectively, though.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is feeling the support of his teammates as he learns to play center field, Alex Krutchik reports. Skip Schumaker confirmed on Saturday that the plan is to use Chisholm as a full-time center fielder (no spot starts at second base or shortstop).
- New on Down the Dorsal, John Turlington takes us back to the time that Jazz got ejected following a lousy called strike three.
- Per Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm, the first workouts of Marlins minor league camp are scheduled for today. Won’t be long until some of the young players who’ve been training with the big leaguers get reassigned to the MiLB side.
- The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins this week! Seven current Marlins players will be participating: Alcantara (Dominican Republic), Luis Arraez (Venezuela), Johnny Cueto (D.R.), Enmanuel De Jesús (Ven.), Jesús Luzardo (Ven.), Anthony Maldonado (Puerto Rico) and Jean Segura (D.R.). Fish Stripes will have coverage of Pool D, particularly Team Israel’s journey.
