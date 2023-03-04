Down the Dorsal: “Terrible” Jazz Chisholm Jr. Ejection Kills Marlins Rally vs. Mets

Today, we’re looking back at the time Jazz Chisholm Jr. got ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

The Miami Marlins are down 3-1 in the ninth inning against Mets closer Edwin Díaz. Jon Berti slaps a single in there and that brings up Jazz representing the potential tying run.

In a 1-2 count, Díaz gets a called third strike on a fastball that is a mile off the inside corner. Jazz is livid. After a back-and-forth with home plate umpire Adam Beck, he is tossed for the first time in his major league career. As you can see (courtesy of Umpire Scorecards), that spot had been a problem all game on both sides.

After Jazz goes down, Jorge Soler strikes out. Avisaíl García strikes out, too—that’s a huge shocker. Game over.

I loved seeing Jazz stand up for himself on Twitter postgame.

Check out the full video below. Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel and turn on notifications so that you don’t miss any episodes of Down the Dorsal. Comment to let us know if you side with the ump, if you think this Twitter stuff is immature, or if you think Jazz will hit .300 this year.