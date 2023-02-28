Baseball was played under the lights at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday night, and 2021 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Trevor Rogers was on the bump for his Spring debut. Courtesy of MLB Network, a national television audience was able to witness it.

All camp long, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has been adamant about naming Rogers as the pitcher with whom he’s been most impressed so far.

“I told him right away that he’s the guy I’m most excited to watch because even through the draft when I was in San Diego, that guy stood out,” Skip said of his young left-hander. “He’s got stuff and the physical tools that you cannot teach.” Schumaker was working in the Padres front office in 2017, the year Miami drafted Rogers.

On Tuesday night, Rogers had his changeup working against the Red Sox. In the top of the first, he struck out two batters (Casas and Dalbec) on the changeup, needing only 15 pitches. He did allow Greg Allen, who led the game off with a bloop hit, to steal two bases.

In the top of the second, it was more of the same from Rogers. He accumulated two more punchouts (Refsnyder and old friend Alfaro) on the change.

During Marlins Media Day a few weeks ago, Trevor told us he was working on refining his 2-seam/sinker to his mix, a pitch that he mostly has stayed away from since 2020. He tried it out on Tuesday against Connor Wong, who lined a single to center field.

“I felt great, ball was coming out really well today so overall, I’m really happy.”

When asked how he felt about pitching with the clock, Rogers mentioned how it may actually work in his favor.

“Oh, absolutely. I think any time you’re out there overthinking, it’s not going to end well most of the time.”

This was the 2021 version of Trevor Rogers.

More growing pains in center

With JT Chargois on the mound and a runner on second base, Tristan Casas rolled a dribbler into center for a base hit. Jazz came up charging and uncorked a wild throw that ended up at the backstop and allowed Casas to advance to 2nd. Chisholm had no chance at getting the runner at home and probably should have simply tossed it to the cutoff man to limit the damage.

After a double by Allen, Casas singles up the middle and for no reason, Jazz uncorks a wild throw that goes to the backstop. He had no shot at getting the runner and Casas ends up at 2nd. Again, only game two for him in center. pic.twitter.com/hZucOIbAL6 — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) March 1, 2023

Postgame, Jazz told the media that he wasn’t able to get a good grip on the ball, and was attempting to throw behind the runner Casas. “I’d rather make 30 mistakes in Spring Training than during the regular season, for sure.”

Dax pitches!

Miami’s #4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline made his Spring debut on Tuesday night and fell victim to one of baseball’s best hitting prospects.

After allowing a groundball double to Greg Allen, Dax hung his signature breaking ball right in the wheelhouse of Tristan Casas, who clobbered it for a two-run home run. Dax was sitting 91-93 mph in his 1+ inning of work, and showed signs as to why he’s so highly regarded.

Dax makes his first mistake, hanging a breaking ball right into Casas' wheelhouse. 4-0 #Boston



Next pitch, Dalbec drilled a double off the right field wall. pic.twitter.com/eHl5vw6BtF — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) March 1, 2023

Still only 21, Dax has plenty of time to work on his craft before he gets his call to The Show.

Miami ended up losing the game, 7-2. JT Chargois was the losing pitcher and the Marlins fell to 1-3 on the spring.

National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara will toe the rubber Wednesday afternoon against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Be sure to arrive early.

Isaac’s notes:

The Avi García comeback season has officially begun. Miami’s right fielder had a great day at the plate as he used the entire field offensively. He lined a double to left in the 2nd and then homered to right in the 6th.