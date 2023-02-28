Monday’s Marlins Game Coverage
- Charles Leblanc, the lone infielder or outfielder in Marlins major league camp who hasn’t appeared in a Grapefruit League game yet, has been working his way back from an undisclosed injury, per Noah Berger. Leblanc was seen participating in defensive drills last week, so this does not appear to be a long-term concern.
- More significant MLB injuries to report include the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow (oblique), the Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki (oblique) and the Dodgers’ Gavin Lux (knee). Lux was preparing to be the primary shortstop in Los Angeles—that responsibility would likely go to old friend Miguel Rojas in the event of a season-opening IL stint. Fearing the worst, the Dodgers immediately signed former Fish farmhand Bryson Brigman to serve as additional depth at the position.
- Sixto Sánchez threw off a mound for the first time since Spring Training began. He went 15 pitches at less-than-full intensity. His next bullpen session is scheduled for Friday. In case it wasn’t crystal clear, Sánchez will begin the 2023 regular season on the injured list.
- MLB Pipeline unveiled their updated Marlins Top 30 prospects list. Jim Callis is in charge of the list and we have arranged a time for him to appear as a podcast guest on Fishology. Leave a comment if there are any particular questions you have for Callis or key prospects you think we should focus on with him.
- Trevor Rogers will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Red Sox (6:40 p.m. first pitch). Dax Fulton, JT Chargois and Andrew Nardi are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. Outside of the Boston area, the Red Sox television broadcast will be aired on MLB Network. Listen to the Marlins radio call on MLB.com.
- Our comprehensive 2023 Marlins Season Preview includes a new player breakdown of Jesús Luzardo (by Louis Addeo-Weiss).
- Kids (literal children) are welcome at Marlins camp, as MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola details.
- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos 2023 promotion schedule will feature 16 giveaway items. The team announced 12 of them on Monday, including a Eury Pérez bobblehead (Sept. 1). I suspect that late-season date was chosen because it’s extremely likely Pérez will have debuted in the major leagues by then, thus increasing the demand for collectibles featuring his likeness.
- Speaking of Miami’s top prospect, Isaac Azout asks whether you would be willing to trade him straight up for Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker. Pérez and Walker faced off on Sunday, resulting in an infield single.
