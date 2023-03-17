- Here is more from Noah Berger about what it was like covering the win-or-go-home matchup between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Edwin Díaz (torn right patellar tendon) has already undergone surgery—the Mets do not expect him to pitch for them this season.
- Injuries happen in Spring Training, too. Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli, a consensus Top 100 MLB prospect, is out for 2023 due to Tommy John surgery.
From Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Jean Segura reflected on the “complicated situation” of playing for the D.R. in the World Baseball Classic. He said the WBC was more meaningful to him than the World Series (h/t La Vida Baseball), but as expected, Segura’s playing time was extremely limited considering the many elite infielders who also represented his country. Not ideal at this crucial time of year when he’s trying to get prepared for the regular season.
Our seven-person Fish Stripes LIVE panel made over/under predictions about 28 different Marlins players, then concluded by giving our takes on the club's win total prop of 76.5.
- It’s a split-squad day for the Marlins as Trevor Rogers gets the start against the Cardinals in Jupiter (1:10 p.m. first pitch) and Eury Pérez toes the rubber against the Mets in Port St. Lucie (6:10 p.m. first pitch). The former is televised on Bally Sports Florida and the latter is on SNY (stream on MLB.TV).
- Using Rougned Odor as a loose comp, Tim Britton of The Athletic arrived at six years and $65 million as the terms of a potential Jazz Chisholm Jr. contract extension (including annual incentives for plate appearances). I have a difficult time envisioning Chisholm accepting that knowing how dramatically his earnings could increase if he puts together a healthy campaign in 2023.
