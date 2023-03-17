Friday marked the first Spring Training split-squad day for the Marlins since 2019. In the afternoon game at Roger Dean, the Marlins featured most of their major league starters and with Trevor Rogers on the mound. For the Cardinals, it was Steven Matz.

The last time that Trevor was on the mound, he looked great, striking out five through four innings and only giving up one homer. Trev told the media that it is the best that he has ever felt and the best that his control has ever been. He looked to continue his stretch of dominance this afternoon against the Cardinals.

#Marlins Lineup:



- Jean Segura back from the WBC and is the lead off man.



- Yuli Gurriel at first and hitting second



- Brian Miller gets the start at center field



- Soler and Garcia swap spots in the outfield pic.twitter.com/AjRKAiDmy3 — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) March 17, 2023

Cardinals offense scorches Marlins pitching

Trevor worked a quick top of the first, which included a Jordan Walker strikeout. However, it would not be smooth sailing from there on out.

Willson Contreras got it going with a single up the middle followed by a wild pitch which then put runners on first and second. Rogers walked Juan Yepez and the bases were loaded for Andrew Knizner. He hit a pop fly out and that set the stage for Oscar Mercado. With a 2-2 count, Rogers hit him on a 94.2 MPH fastball to force in the first run of many.

After the hit by pitch, Skip Schumaker removed Trev from the game and put in reliever Enrique Burgos, who was recently sent down to minor league camp. With one out in the inning, the Cardinals number two prospect Masyn Winn smacked an RBI triple to clear the bases and give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Winn’s hit left the bat at 100.1 MPH. Those runs also counted against Trevor’s final line.

Burgos allowed three more RBIs after that. A total of nine St. Louis runs cross the plate in the top of the second. The inning thankfully came to an end when Andrew Knizner grounded out to Jean Segura.

Trevor was brought back into the game thanks to the relaxed Spring Training rules. On the first pitch of the third inning, Oscar Mercado smacked a high fly ball right to dead center which Jazz Chisholm Jr. was unable to track down, resulting in a triple.

Masyn Winn followed up Mercado with a ground-rule double which drove in another run. Rogers only lasted another two innings and ended up giving up two more runs.

Trevor Rogers’ Final Line: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 73 NP (6.92 ERA)

This was Rogers’ worst start of the Spring, but his command looked phenomenal in previous starts. He’s lined up to take the mound one more time before the real games begin.

Quick Notes:

Young Marlins prospects Ian Lewis and Kahlil Watson made appearances in today's game at third base and shortstop, respectively.

Jordan Walker, the Cardinals top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit a 115.9 MPH RBI double in today’s game.

Birthday boy Jean Segura had two hits today. One of them was an RBI. This was Segura’s first Marlins game since his Dominican Republic team got eliminated from the World Baseball Classic.

Tanner Scott made his third Grapefruit League appearance and velocity-wise, he sat at 93-95 MPH. He gave up two runs in the outing.

The Marlins scored their final run on a 412-foot bomb Jazz Chisholm Jr. against Jordan Hicks. Jazz’s .941 OPS so far this spring is on pace to be a career high.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers off a Jordan Hicks 100 mph heater pic.twitter.com/wMG5jLLnrd — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) March 17, 2023

What’s Next?

The other half of the Marlins roster is in Port St. Lucie to take on the Mets at 6:10 p.m. Eury Pérez will make the start.