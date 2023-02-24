Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The following pitchers are scheduled to throw live batting practice at Marlins camp today: Sandy Alcantara, Dylan Bice, Enrique Burgos, Robert García, Bryan Hoeing and Jefry Yan.
- Probable starters for the Marlins’ first four Grapefruit League games: Braxton Garrett on Saturday, Johnny Cueto on Sunday, Jesús Luzardo on Monday and Trevor Rogers on Tuesday. Expect them to go about two innings each.
- A few hours left for you to take my 2023 Marlins NRI quiz on Instagram. There are 10 non-roster invitees—five pitchers and five hitters—shown wearing their uniforms from this week’s Photo Day. Poll results will be posted tonight.
- NRI Enmanuel De Jesús got selected as the replacement for Germán Márquez on Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic roster.
- Noah Berger shared his observations and dozens of original photos from the past week of on-site reporting in Jupiter.
- Kevin Barral did a piece on Troy Johnston. Could the 25-year-old lefty be the homegrown bat that the Marlins need to man first base during the post-Garrett Cooper era?
- Mike Lowell is celebrating his 49th birthday. The World Series-winning third baseman was recently announced as a Marlins “Legend” being featured in the MLB The Show 23 video game. Also born on Feb. 24: Miguel Rojas, who’s turning 34.
Thanks @MLBTheShow. This made my day. My son and his friends think I’m a lot cooler now!!!! @MLBNetwork @Marlins @RedSox https://t.co/PzESqHNDgc— Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) February 23, 2023
- Thursday was the Marlins’ turn to be featured on MLB Network’s Spring Training Sprint. Frankly, I feel that series is intended for general MLB/non-Marlins fans—feel free to watch the interviews, but they cover the same ground that’s already been covered by the local media earlier this month. At least I’ve gotten some fresh meme material out of it.
- Trevor Rogers explained to MLB.com’s Paige Leckie that he is “in a lot better spot mechanically and mentally than last year.” Should be fascinating to see how often and in what situations he deploys his new sinker.
- Skip Schumaker said that Sixto Sánchez is expected to throw off a mound next week, something he hasn’t done since Spring Training began. “We’re just doing this slowly,” Schumaker added. Even this far in advance, it’s evident that Sánchez will open the regular season on the injured list.
- Unsurprisingly, MLB Pipeline selected Jacob Berry as the best pure hitting prospect in the Marlins organization (more on Berry’s progress here, in case you missed it).
