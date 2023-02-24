Noah’s Notes: Spring Training Workouts Edition

After a long week in Jupiter, FL, I’m finally at a place with stable internet (my bedroom at home). With games starting this weekend, now feels like as good a time as any to go through my key takeaways from covering Marlins team workouts so far. And because I’ve lost complete track of what happened on what days, these takeaways will be listed in an order known only to myself. Fans of the “Noah’s Notes” section of my game recap articles will recognize the style. So let’s begin.

Early Arrivals

Something obvious from day one was the sheer number of Marlins players that arrived to camp days—if not a full week—ahead of time. By the time pitcher and catchers were supposed to report on February 16, more than half of the position players were already seen in camp in some capacity. Right-hander Huascar Brazoban is currently dealing with lengthy visa issues in the Dominican Republic; besides him, all players on the 40-man roster and non-roster invitees were accounted for on Monday the 20th, the day before the official start of full-squad workouts.

The Vibes are Immaculate

Another blatantly noticeable aspect of the workouts is the extremely optimistic and positive vibes in and around the clubhouse. The word “winning” gets mentioned over and over in almost every press conference. Guys are getting excited just from watching each other in live batting practice. There is belief in the Marlins organization that this team can outperform opponents day in and day out.

Jazz Looks Comfortable in Center Field

Under the watchful eye of First Base Coach Jon Jay, Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks to be taking his transition to center field extremely well. He’s out there every day making plays and perfecting his craft while learning how to play with a wall directly behind him.

I’m Sneaking My Bryan De La Cruz Propaganda Reel in Here

When the Stars Pitch, Everyone Comes to Watch

It’s really cool to see all the players stop whatever they are doing to come and watch certain guys on the mound. Even teenage phenom Eury Pérez—the youngest player in big league camp—drew a flock of pitchers.

Johnny Cueto got heckled by Sandy and Edward Cabrera for about 15 minutes straight during his first live BP as a Marlin.

In This House, We Love the Spring Blues

Fielding Drills are Fun to Watch

Will Stewart is Extremely Photogenic

What’s Next?