Noah’s Notes: Spring Training Workouts Edition

After a long week in Jupiter, FL, I’m finally at a place with stable internet (my bedroom at home). With games starting this weekend, now feels like as good a time as any to go through my key takeaways from covering Marlins team workouts so far. And because I’ve lost complete track of what happened on what days, these takeaways will be listed in an order known only to myself. Fans of the “Noah’s Notes” section of my game recap articles will recognize the style. So let’s begin.
Early Arrivals
Something obvious from day one was the sheer number of Marlins players that arrived to camp days—if not a full week—ahead of time. By the time pitcher and catchers were supposed to report on February 16, more than half of the position players were already seen in camp in some capacity. Right-hander Huascar Brazoban is currently dealing with lengthy visa issues in the Dominican Republic; besides him, all players on the 40-man roster and non-roster invitees were accounted for on Monday the 20th, the day before the official start of full-squad workouts.
The Vibes are Immaculate
Another blatantly noticeable aspect of the workouts is the extremely optimistic and positive vibes in and around the clubhouse. The word “winning” gets mentioned over and over in almost every press conference. Guys are getting excited just from watching each other in live batting practice. There is belief in the Marlins organization that this team can outperform opponents day in and day out.
Jazz Looks Comfortable in Center Field
Under the watchful eye of First Base Coach Jon Jay, Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks to be taking his transition to center field extremely well. He’s out there every day making plays and perfecting his craft while learning how to play with a wall directly behind him.
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
I’m Sneaking My Bryan De La Cruz Propaganda Reel in Here
When the Stars Pitch, Everyone Comes to Watch
It’s really cool to see all the players stop whatever they are doing to come and watch certain guys on the mound. Even teenage phenom Eury Pérez—the youngest player in big league camp—drew a flock of pitchers.
Johnny Cueto got heckled by Sandy and Edward Cabrera for about 15 minutes straight during his first live BP as a Marlin.
In This House, We Love the Spring Blues
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
- Noah Berger/Fish Stripes
Fielding Drills are Fun to Watch
Will Stewart is Extremely Photogenic
What’s Next?
- It’s game time, folks! Braxton Garrett starts the first Marlins Grapefruit League game in Port St. Lucie against the New York Metropolitans on Saturday at 6:10 pm.
- Johnny Cueto starts game 2 at Roger Dean against the Cardinals on Sunday at 1:10 pm backed by a lineup of the projected Opening Day regulars (including Jazz in CF).
- I will be doing much more on-site coverage this upcoming week, starting on Sunday alongside Alex Krutchik.
Loading comments...