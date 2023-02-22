Fish Stripes staffer providing credentialed coverage at today’s Marlins workout: Noah Berger (@Trainboy100)
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The following pitchers are scheduled to throw live batting practice at Marlins camp today: JT Chargois, Dylan Floro, Dax Fulton, Andrew Nardi, Steven Okert, Tanner Scott, Devin Smeltzer and George Soriano.
- The Marlins are starting Braxton Garrett against the Mets in their Grapefruit League opener on Saturday. That’ll give the rotation candidate at least five opportunities to start this spring (potentially six). Jazz Chisholm Jr. is making his center field debut on Sunday against the Cardinals.
- Edward Cabrera’s body is noticeably thicker in camp this year (not in a good way). Isaac Azout confirmed that he’s 10-15 pounds above his usual weight, but still progressing on schedule entering the season.
- Check out brief interviews that Kevin Barral has conducted with prospects Jacob Berry, Troy Johnston, Torin Montgomery and Yiddi Cappe (in Spanish).
- Thanks to Kevin, we have full video recordings of Tuesday morning’s press conference featuring Bruce Sherman, Kim Ng and Skip Schumaker. Watch through the end of Sherman’s comments linked above and it flows directly to Ng’s, which flows directly to Schumaker’s.
- Our comprehensive 2023 Marlins Season Preview includes a new player breakdown of Nick Fortes (by Alex Krutchik).
- Fish Stripes LIVE returns tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter as our reporters will empty their notebooks after days of covering Spring Training in person. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- On Miami Mic’d Up with Jeremy Taché, Avisaíl García owned up to his poor conditioning in 2022. He has committed to a stricter diet that he’s hopeful will translate to better production. Of course, García’s initial struggles with the Fish had more to do with horrendous plate discipline than anything else—a leaner physique won’t fix that.
- After unveiling their Top 10 Marlins prospects earlier in the offseason, Baseball America has added No. 11-30. The most anonymous prospect on the list is probably right-hander Walin Castillo (ranked No. 28). The 18-year-old’s fastball velocity topped out at 93 miles per hour last season “with a curveball and changeup that each showed the potential to be average with further development.”
- The Miami Herald’s Greg Cote is hopeful about the 2023 Marlins (though not fully convinced that they’re a playoff team).
- SportsBetting.ag has posted the odds for every possible 2023 World Series matchup. You can get Marlins vs. Athletics at +500000.
- Photos are trickling in of former Marlins players reporting to Spring Training with their new clubs. Follow Fish Stripes on Instagram for more posts like this!
Loading comments...