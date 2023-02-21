Fish Stripes staffers providing credentialed coverage at today’s Marlins full-squad workout: Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout), Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) and Noah Berger (@Trainboy100)
- The following pitchers are scheduled to throw live batting practice at Marlins camp today: Enrique Burgos, Edward Cabrera, Enmanuel De Jesús, Robert García, Chi Chi González, Sean Reynolds and Jefry Yan.
- Our comprehensive 2023 Marlins Season Preview includes a new player breakdown of Garrett Cooper (by Kevin Barral).
- The Marlins are expected to face Mets right-hander José Butto in Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener. We’ll soon find out who is taking the mound for Miami that night.
- JJ Bleday gave candid quotes to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com about being recently traded to the Athletics. “Definitely a little sense of bitterness at first” regarding the timing of the transaction (immediately after he was required to attend Marlins FanFest). The Marlins made it clear that there wasn’t going to be a role for him on the Opening Day roster. A’s GM David Forst said his front office had inquired about Bleday’s availability several other times over the previous year. “I’ve made some adjustments and I feel really good,” Bleday said.
- Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins is back on the mic after a weeklong vacation and made the case that Avisaíl García should be used as a small-side platoon player. Nobody will be hosting more Marlins podcast episodes than Pete during the 2023 season (“five episodes minimum a week moving forward”).
- Here is the 2022 Marlins media guide. Pretty extensive, huh? It’s actually shorter than any of the other 27 MLB teams who made PDF guides available, according to research by Jay Cuda. Hoping for even more content in the 2023 edition.
- The latest Marlins Beat newsletter from Christina De Nicola of MLB.com includes Kim Ng’s summation of the offseason, personal background on Luis Arraez and a photo of the watch that Sandy Alcantara gave Jacob Stallings as a present for catching every pitch of his NL Cy Young-winning campaign.
- Congrats to Christina on out-putting Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald and three of my staffers in a Monday night mini golf competition.
Marlins Media Impromptu Mini Golf Night...— Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) February 21, 2023
1st place- @CDeNicola13 54
2nd place- @IsaacAzout 56
3rd place- @J_McPherson1126 64
4th place- @Trainboy100 66
5th place- @kevin_barral 73 pic.twitter.com/e9nG46ilBh
