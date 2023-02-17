Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday was the official report date for all Marlins pitchers and catchers. The only unexpected absentee is Huascar Brazoban, who’s being delayed by visa-related issues. The Dominican right-hander was relatively successful as a rookie (3.09 ERA, 3.99 FIP, 0.58 WPA in 32.0 IP), but will still need to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.
- The Marlins may be done shopping for relief reinforcements. Matt Moore is off the market after inking a one-year, $7.55 million deal with the Angels. Six teams were in attendance to scout Zach Britton’s latest throwing session, but not the Fish.
- The Marlins hired baseball veterans Terry Collins and Dave Wallace as a baseball consultant and pitching consultant, respectively. Both have decades of MLB/MiLB coaching experience.
- Eury Pérez says he’s determined “to gain a little more weight, so I can maintain myself in the game a little longer and [gain] more stamina” (via Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). Working intimately with Sandy Alcantara should help the Marlins’ top prospect reach his full potential.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm shared his main takeaways after surveying a Marlins MiLB scrimmage.
- Our 2023 Marlins Season Preview rolls on with a new article about Jon Berti (by Daniel Rodriguez).
- FanGraphs’ 2023 playoff odds are now live. The Marlins are at 17.5%, slightly higher than their PECOTA number (15.7%).
- “With two big-time, swing-and-miss pitches in his curveball and changeup, and improved command of his four-seam fastball,” Andrew Simon of MLB.com thinks Jesús Luzardo is a strong breakout candidate for 2023. Also on MLB.com, Anthony Castrovince labels Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the “most interesting” player at Marlins camp.
- I finally cobbled together a series of Marlins FanFest photos from Danis Sosa and Kevin Barral, plus video of Jeff Conine’s “surprise announcement” regarding throwback uniforms.
