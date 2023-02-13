Marlins Podcast Episodes
- With FanFest and football season now in the rearview mirror, our 2023 Marlins Season Preview is revving up! Bookmark this page to get every article in the series.
- Kevin Barral asks what you consider to be the biggest Marlins storylines entering Spring Training. Reply here for a chance to have your tweet featured on this week’s Fish Stripes Unfiltered podcast episode.
- About 90% of the Fish Stripes Twitter audience said they had a positive experience at FanFest on Saturday. The dissenters mentioned having difficulty finding certain players and restrictions on being able to bring bats and full-size helmets to the event.
- Francys Romero reported that the Marlins have just $161,900 remaining in their bonus pool for the current MLB international signing period (they initially had $6,366,900).
- Max Meyer shared footage from one of his first post-Tommy John surgery throwing sessions. The Marlins don’t expect him to make any major league appearances this year, but still worth monitoring.
- Dameivi Tineo will also be sidelined by Tommy John in 2023, according to Daniel De Vivo of Fish On The Farm. The 19-year-old left-hander pitched for the FCL Marlins and Jupiter Hammerheads in 2022, limiting opponents to a .136 batting average.
- Former Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is the newest FOX Sports MLB analyst. He’ll be part of their television studio coverage this season. Although Jeter’s hiring is understandable considering how easily recognizable he is, the Captain notoriously avoided saying interesting things during his playing career. Will that change now?
- The Marlins have added “The Cubano Gigante” to their concessions lineup. It’s a three-foot long cuban sandwich large enough to feed between four and eight people.
- Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote up a feature on the Baseball Performance Lab in Louisiana. Miami’s own Luis Arraez paid a visit to the facility last week.
- Patrick Ellington Jr. of The Red Black Green Baseball Blog profiled Xavier Edwards as part of his series on Black MiLB players.
- Happy trails to Justin Bour! The powerful first baseman who spent most of his major league career with the Marlins has announced his retirement. Bour is finishing up his college degree at George Mason University and looks forward to being around his family.
