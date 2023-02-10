Marlins Podcast Episodes
- During the upcoming World Baseball Classic, the Marlins will have Sandy Alcantara, Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura representing the Dominican Republic, Luis Arraez, Jesús Luzardo and Enmanuel De Jesús (designated pitcher pool) representing Venezuela, and Anthony Maldonado representing Puerto Rico. As the Miami Herald reported last month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Great Britain) is being held back from participating at the Marlins’ insistence. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but all of the Marlins players whose countries are in non-Miami pools were denied permission.
- Noah Berger will be covering Team Israel intimately during the tournament. Here is his breakdown on every player on their roster.
- Today is Marlins Media Day at LoanDepot Park. Isaac Azout and Noah will be tweeting key takeaways from their conversations with Marlins players and manager Skip Schumaker.
- The Florida Panthers presented Xavier Edwards with a No. 63 jersey during Thursday’s “Marlins Night” promotion, strongly implying that he’ll be wearing that number during Spring Training. That number also representing Arraez’s ranking on MLB Network’s Top 100 Right Now.
- The Padres and Yu Darvish agreed to a fascinating extension that adds five years and $90 million of new money for the right-hander, who’s already entering his age-36 season. After navigating some mid-career injury issues, Darvish has had four straight durable seasons, ranking eighth in the majors in innings pitched during that span.
- Nick Pollack of Pitcher List ranked the Top 300 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball this season, including Sandy Alcantara (No. 3), Jesús Luzardo (No. 42), Edward Cabrera (No. 73), Trevor Rogers (No. 81), Sixto Sánchez (No. 110), Braxton Garrett (No. 124), Johnny Cueto (No. 144), Eury Pérez (No. 189), Jake Eder (No. 193), Daniel Castano (No. 293), Devin Smeltzer (No. 298) and Chi Chi González (No. 299).
- By 2025, MLB Pipeline anticipates Yiddi Cappe emerging as the No. 1 prospect in the Marlins organization.
- Refreshingly blunt comments from Garrett Cooper about how “the whole mantra needed to change” for the Marlins coming off last season’s disappointment (via Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald). Cooper is pleased about the additions of Luis Arraez and Jean Segura because they’re “hitters first and foremost” who can be trusted to get on base frequently.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com updated her Marlins Opening Day roster projection. Very similar to my own. She has Jordan Groshans making it as a backup infielder, but I think it’s likely that he bides his time at Triple-A until there are consistent at-bats available. I have non-roster invitee Garrett Hampson sneaking onto the team instead.
