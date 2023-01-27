Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The reveal of MLB The Show 2023’s cover athlete is coming on Monday. With some gamers speculating that Jazz Chisholm Jr. could get the nod, the Marlins posted a video of him throwing batting practice to fellow Bahamian Cherif Neymour...while wearing an MLB The Show t-shirt.
- The fact that “center fielders are hard to get right now” via trade and free agency made the Marlins think more seriously about utilizing Chisholm at the position, Kim Ng tells ESPN’s Buster Olney. She admits the idea initially crossed her mind a year-and-a-half ago (right after the club traded Starling Marte).
- Mark Simon of Sports Info Solutions compiled a list of former MLB middle infielders since the advent of defensive runs saved who have made the conversion to center field from one season to the next.
- MLB Pipeline’s updated Top 100 prospects list features Eury Pérez (No. 13), Jacob Berry (No. 61) and Max Meyer (No. 67).
- Congrats to Alfre Álvarez (@AlfreAlvarez3) on winning the 2023 Marlins Twitter Madness championship. The tournament was previously won by Daniel De Vivo (2021) and Jeremy Taché (2022).
- As expected, Daniel Castano cleared waivers and will be joining the Marlins in spring training as a non-roster invitee.
- New Down the Dorsal episode produced by John Turlington shows the night-and-day difference between Luis Arraez and the quality of at-bats that Marlins players had last season.
- Bruce Sherman “put his entire faith and trust” in Derek Jeter to run the Marlins while Jeter was CEO, David Samson claims on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. One example, according to Samson, was the firing of Michael Hill as president of baseball operations after the 2020 season—Jeter made that decision without consulting Sherman. Despite the recent statement insisting otherwise, Samson is convinced that Sherman would sell the Marlins to anybody willing to match the price he paid to get it in 2017.
- Longtime Alex Anthopoulos lieutenant Dana Brown has been hired as the new Astros general manager. Perhaps the Braves’ remarkable amateur draft operation will take a step back without Brown’s input. It was previously reported that Hill pulled himself out of consideration for the job.
- The regional sports network bubble is on the verge of bursting as the parent company of Bally Sports Florida is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The Marlins have a long-term contract in place with BS Florida, but rights deals “can be terminated amid the restructuring,” Daniel Frankel of NextTV writes.
- After four years in the Marlins scouting department, Jalal Leach has returned to the Giants (h/t @giantsprospects/Twitter).
- My friends at Pitcher List are hosting their annual PitchCon virtual baseball conference this week! Thursday’s final event was a “draw-off” between Pitcher List graphic designers, where they were challenged to create live art of Miami’s own Sandy Alcantara. PitchCon features 40 hours of free presentations/panels and aims to raise $10,000 toward finding a cure for ALS. Enjoy the content and consider donating if you’re able to.
Great time competing with the other @pitcherlist designers in the annual design competition for Pitchcon where 100% of your contributions will benefit The ALS Association— PACK (@CollectingPack) January 27, 2023
So continue to follow along and donate.
and thanks to my amazing opponents @KUwasemiller & @JustParaDesigns pic.twitter.com/Idf3vVnbW6
