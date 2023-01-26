Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The Marlins officially announced their 2023 spring training non-roster invitees. The group of 27 is a fairly even split between new faces and prospects who played for Marlins minor league affiliates last season. The players with MLB regular season experience are Austin Allen, Alex De Goti, Chi Chi González, Garrett Hampson, Geoff Hartlieb, Bryan Hoeing, Charles Leblanc, Brian Miller and Devin Smeltzer.
The full squad: Marlins 40-man roster ( ) plus 27 spring training non-roster invitees pic.twitter.com/WupdqcKvZA— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) January 25, 2023
- In a new podcast episode with Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily, we revisit last week’s big trade and get Smeltzer’s full backstory (he had been in the Twins organization since 2018).
- The Marlins shared additional details about next month’s FanFest and teased a “surprise announcement” that Jeff Conine will be making at the event. Remember, it’s free to RSVP.
- We covered these topics and more on Wednesday’s edition of Fish Stripes LIVE.
- Oft-injured veteran closer Ken Giles is holding a free agent showcase on Feb. 8. Giles has been limited to eight total innings over the last three seasons, but the 32-year-old used to be among baseball’s best strikeout artists. I assume the Marlins will have a representative attend that workout.
- Only a few hours left to vote in the Marlins Twitter Madness championship matchup between Alfre Álvarez and Craig Mish.
- Max Meyer possesses the second-best slider among Baseball America Top 100 prospects. MLB Pipeline will unveil their own Top 100 list tonight, expected to include Meyer, Eury Pérez and Jacob Berry.
- Daniel Castano remains in DFA limbo. Later today, we’ll find out whether he was claimed by another team or outrighted to the minors (I expect the latter).
- My friends at Pitcher List are hosting their annual PitchCon virtual baseball conference this week! The event features 40 hours of free presentations/panels and aims to raise $10,000 toward finding a cure for ALS. Enjoy the content and consider donating if you’re able to.
- On the Marlins Hot Stove Show, Joey Wendle shares that his third son was born this offseason. Congrats to the Wendle family! The infielder has diagnosed some problems with his running form that he believes will help him prevent hamstring-related IL stints in 2023. He also describes shortstop as “the most fun position” for him to play and acknowledges that releasing the ball quickly will be critical for him to succeed there.
