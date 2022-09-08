Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 8, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (55-80, -94 RD) vs. Phillies (75-61, +67 RD) game thread. We’re in the midst of the longest Marlins losing streak since 2013.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (172 ERA+ this season, career 132 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Berti and Díaz in, Bryan De La Cruz, Charles Leblanc and Miguel Rojas out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Wendle switches from 3B to SS, García switches from DH to RF, Anderson switches from LF to 3B

Additional Notes: This is Alcantara’s fifth time facing the Phillies in 2022...Anderson is playing the infield for the first time since July...With at least three at-bats tonight, Bleday will graduate from prospect eligibility.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Gibson (91 ERA+ this season, career 95 ERA+)

Notes: Edmundo Sosa is enjoying the series of his life. He has reached base in all six plate appearances, smashing four extra-base hits and also saving a run with his glove. Don’t be surprised if he finds a way to impact the game off the bench...This is Gibson’s fifth time facing the Marlins in 2022...Hoskins (.636 OPS in 41 PA) and Harper (1.116 OPS in 37 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Phillies players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes in Philadelphia as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds