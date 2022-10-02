Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 2, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (66-92, -97 RD) vs. Brewers (84-74, +36 RD) game thread. The Marlins have not lost a series in Milwaukee since 2018 and that streak will remain intact.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (104 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz, García, Sánchez, Stallings and Wendle in, Jon Berti, JJ Bleday, Peyton Burdick, Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas out; Leblanc switches from 1B to 2B, Anderson switches from RF to DH, De La Cruz switches from DH to CF

Additional Notes: Groshans’ memorable first home run remains his only MLB extra-base hit. In 11 games played since then, he is slashing .231/.286/.231...Random Wendle stat: the Marlins are 13-9 this season when he starts at shortstop.

Brewers Starting Lineup

RHP Freddy Peralta (105 ERA+ this season, career 109 ERA+)

Notes: These are meaningful games for the Brewers! Entering Sunday, they’re a half-game behind the Phillies for the final NL Wild Card spot...Closer Devin Williams is unlikely to be available. He’s thrown 73 pitches over the last four days and struggled badly with his control in those appearances.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds