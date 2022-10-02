 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Brewers (F. Peralta)

Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 2, 2022

Pablo López and Freddy Peralta will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Brewers game at American Family Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Peyton Burdick #86 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with Jordan Groshans #65 after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field on October 01, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (66-92, -97 RD) vs. Brewers (84-74, +36 RD) game thread. The Marlins have not lost a series in Milwaukee since 2018 and that streak will remain intact.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. SS Joey Wendle (87 wRC+ this season, 111 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 2B Charles Leblanc (113, 100)
  3. DH Brian Anderson (95, 75)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (68, 57)
  5. CF Bryan De La Cruz (96, 204)
  6. LF Jesús Sánchez (86, 41)
  7. C Jacob Stallings (71, 100)
  8. 3B Jordan Groshans (84, 84)
  9. 1B Lewin Díaz (54, 71)

RHP Pablo López (104 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz, García, Sánchez, Stallings and Wendle in, Jon Berti, JJ Bleday, Peyton Burdick, Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas out; Leblanc switches from 1B to 2B, Anderson switches from RF to DH, De La Cruz switches from DH to CF

Additional Notes: Groshans’ memorable first home run remains his only MLB extra-base hit. In 11 games played since then, he is slashing .231/.286/.231...Random Wendle stat: the Marlins are 13-9 this season when he starts at shortstop.

Brewers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Christian Yelich (109 wRC+ this season, 79 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Willy Adames (112, 128)
  3. 1B Rowdy Tellez (113, 88)
  4. RF Hunter Renfroe (122, 98)
  5. 2B Kolten Wong (118, 121)
  6. DH Andrew McCutchen (97, 92)
  7. 3B Jace Peterson (101, 62)
  8. C Omar Narváez (74, 6)
  9. CF Garrett Mitchell (125, 129)

RHP Freddy Peralta (105 ERA+ this season, career 109 ERA+)

Peralta’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Peralta’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: These are meaningful games for the Brewers! Entering Sunday, they’re a half-game behind the Phillies for the final NL Wild Card spot...Closer Devin Williams is unlikely to be available. He’s thrown 73 pitches over the last four days and struggled badly with his control in those appearances.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

