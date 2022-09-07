Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 7, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (55-79, -93 RD) vs. Phillies (74-61, +66 RD) game thread. Another loss would make this the longest losing streak of Don Mattingly’s Marlins tenure.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (73 ERA+ this season, career 102 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Encarnación, Leblanc and Stallings in, Brian Anderson, Jon Berti, Lewin Díaz and Nick Fortes out; Anderson switches from RF to LF, Fortes switches from DH to C, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, García switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: The Marlins are far and away the worst in the majors at hitting against left-handers this season, striking out 28.6% of the time with a .263 on-base percentage...Rogers allowed a career-high six walks in his previous start at this ballpark on June 14. Most of the batters in the Philly lineup from that game are playing tonight...This is De La Cruz’s first major league appearance since August 10.

Phillies Starting Lineup

LHP Bailey Falter (100 ERA+ this season, career 89 ERA+)

Notes: Falter has pitched against the Marlins four times during his young career, though three of those were relief appearances. Toward the end of Tuesday’s Fish Stripes LIVE, Alex Carr of Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Phillies explained why he is fairly bullish on the improvements Falter has made this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes in Philadelphia as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds