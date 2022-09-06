Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 6, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (55-78, -92 RD) vs. Phillies (73-61, +65 RD) game thread. Another loss would match the longest losing streak of Don Mattingly’s Marlins tenure (eight games). There is rain in the forecast that could interfere with the contest.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (118 ERA+ this season, career 87 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Bleday, Díaz and García in, Peyton Burdick, Jerar Encarnación, Charles Leblanc and Jacob Stallings out; Anderson switches from RF to LF, Fortes switches from DH to C, Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Pregame Roster Moves: OF Avisaíl García returned from rehab and activated from the injured list; OF Peyton Burdick optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Even I, as somebody who’s been a big advocate for Burdick, can admit that this demotion was warranted. Strikeouts were predictably an issue, but he didn’t make enough quality contact to compensate for that. See ya in spring training...This might be the first time in franchise history that the Marlins’ starting first baseman in batting ninth in the starting lineup? Hard to disagree with it considering Díaz’s mediocrity at the plate...Rojas (.688 OPS in 33 PA) and Anderson (.766 OPS in 31 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Aaron Nola among active Marlins players.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Aaron Nola (118 ERA+ this season, career 116 ERA+)

Notes: The only Phillies regular who has truly struggled against Marlins pitching this season is Bryson Stott (.139/.184/.194, 10 K in 38 PA)...The 26-year-old Guthrie is making his major league debut. In 92 games at Triple-A this season, he has a .302/.363/.476 slash line (123 wRC+) with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes in Philadelphia as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds