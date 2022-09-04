Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 4, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (55-77, -86 RD) vs. Braves (83-51, +149 RD) game thread. It’s already another series loss for the Fish, as most of us anticipated.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (112 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper Rojas and Stallings in, JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz and Luke Williams out; Fortes switches from C to DH, Encarnación switches from DH to LF, Wendle switches from SS to 3B, Burdick switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: This is the Marlins’ first time experimenting with Leblanc in the leadoff spot...Jon Berti (right hip soreness) has been sidelined since August 31...Rojas (.859 OPS in 22 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Max Fried among active Marlins players.

Braves Starting Lineup

LHP Max Fried (162 ERA+ this season, career 139 ERA+)

Notes: I envy Atlanta’s lineup continuity. Everything is the same as Saturday except for d’Arnaud swapping spots with William Contreras for day-game-after-night-game duty...Fried is one of the few pitchers who has any hope of snatching the National League Cy Young award away from Sandy Alcantara. He’s been even better than Alcantara in regards to keeping balls in the yard, allowing only two home runs over his last 13 starts...Acuña (1.081 OPS in 26 PA) has the most head-to-head history with López among active Braves players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

