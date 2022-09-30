Marlins Game Coverage
Avisaíl García’s return from the injured list started off on the wrong foot, but he more than made up for it with a two-out, two-strike, game-winning grand slam in the top of the eighth inning. It was his first career grand slam, too. The Marlins had a measly 19% win probability prior to his swing, according to Baseball Savant. Safe to assume García will remain Miami’s cleanup hitter for most of this season’s remaining games.
Sixto Sánchez will undergo another surgery on his right shoulder, this time to remove a bursa sac. Sánchez’s original procedure—more than 14 months ago—repaired a torn shoulder capsule. Unfortunately, he never progressed enough to even go on a minor league rehab assignment. As of last week, he was throwing from a distance of 60 feet. There is hardly any precedent of pitchers going on to have substantial MLB careers after back-to-back lost seasons. Sánchez will be out of options in 2023, so unless he magically regains most of his pre-injury stuff by spring training and earns a spot on the active roster, the Marlins would need to hide him on the injured list...or try to pass him through waivers.
Jerar Encarnación and Luke Williams were optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville as part of Thursday’s roster moves, effectively ending their seasons. Encarnación memorably launched a grand slam in his major league debut, but struck out in about 40% of his other plate appearances (.182/.210/.338, 51 wRC+, -0.2 fWAR in 23 G). Williams had a hot stretch at the plate during the middle of the season, but ultimately did not move the needle much, either (.236/.287/.315, 71 wRC+, 0.3 fWAR in 79 G).
- On Fish Stripes LIVE, we stumbled into a conversation about the atmosphere at LoanDepot Park and why it is not ideal for a baseball game. Adam Akbani and I were the only panelists who correctly predicted the Bengals to beat the Dolphins on Thursday night.
- The Marlins have a deal in place with Bahamian OF/LHP Janero Miller when the new international signing period opens on January 15, according to MLB Pipeline. Miller already has a four-pitch arsenal (fastball, slider, curveball and changeup). International Elite Sports Academy says the 16-year-old has grown to 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. He is ranked 16th on Pipeline’s international prospects list, implying that his bonus will land somewhere north of $1 million. The Marlins have signed several iElite alumni in recent years, including Ian Lewis, Andre Arthur and Steven Adderley. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was also developed by iElite back in the day.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 37.1% chance to win their next game against the Brewers. Milwaukee is a half-game back of Philadelphia for the final NL Wild Card spot.
- With six games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- On Locked On Marlins, Craig Mish reports that the Marlins and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. have begun discussing a new contract. “I think he’s gonna stay. I’m not positive,” Mish says.
- Michael Baumann of FanGraphs details why Sandy Alcantara is uniquely positioned to impact the National League playoff picture if he makes regular starts both tonight and next Wednesday (though I doubt the latter happens).
- On a new episode of The Chris Rose Rotation, Miguel Rojas says he’s been invited to Venezuela’s spring training camp for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He would be content with making the team in any role. Their conversation also includes his thoughts on Don Mattingly’s departure. Mattingly has managed Rojas in all but one of his MLB seasons and they’ve known each other for nearly a decade.
- Now through October 5, continue voting for Pablo López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
On this day 25 years ago, Edgar Rentería won Game 1 of the 1997 NLDS with a walk-off single.
- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have merch celebrating their 2022 Southern League Championship. I got this t-shirt in pink.
- This is your last chance to fill out the survey below about which veteran Marlins hitter is poised for the strongest bounce-back season.
