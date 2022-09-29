Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 29, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (64-91, -99 RD) vs. Brewers (83-72, +38 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (113 ERA+ this season, career 88 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, García and Wendle in, JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from SS to 2B, Leblanc switches from 2B to 1B, Anderson switches from RF to DH, Fortes switches from DH to C

Pregame Roster Moves: Avisaíl García, Tommy Nance and Joey Wendle reinstated from the injured list; OF Jesús Sánchez recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; OF Jerar Encarnación and INF Luke Williams optioned to Triple-A; 1B Garrett Cooper placed on 10-day IL; LHP Steven Okert placed on 15-day IL

Additional Notes: De La Cruz is absurdly hot, slashing .514/.526/.971 over his current nine-game hitting streak. The same could be said of Sánchez in recent weeks, though with the huge caveat that he was facing minor leaguers...Tonight is another dreaded matchup against a left-handed starter. The Marlins have been MLB’s worst offense vs. lefties in 2022.

Brewers Starting Lineup

LHP Eric Lauer (100 ERA+ this season, career 97 ERA+)

Notes: These are meaningful games for the Brewers! With a week remaining in the regular season, they’re tied with the Phillies for the final NL Wild Card spot...Milwaukee’s leading home run hitter, Rowdy Tellez, lurks as a pinch-hitting option off the bench.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

