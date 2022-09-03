Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 3, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (55-76, -85 RD) vs. Braves (82-51, +148 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (166 ERA+ this season, career 111 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Fortes and Williams in, Jerar Encarnación, Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings out; Wendle switches from 3B to SS

Additional Notes: Fortes has caught all but one of Cabrera’s MLB starts this season.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Bryce Elder (94 ERA+ this season, career 94 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Bryce Elder recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett; RHP Jay Jackson optioned to Triple-A

Notes: Originally scheduled starter Jake Odorizzi has been pushed back due to arm fatigue. Elder pitched seven terrific innings against Miami on August 14. This is his first outing back in the majors since then. The 23-year-old’s pitch mix includes a sinker, slider, changeup and cutter...The Marlins get a reprieve from Travis d’Arnaud, whose multi-homer game on Friday raised his season total to 16, matching a career high.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds