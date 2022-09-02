Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 2, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (55-75, -78 RD) vs. Braves (81-51, +141 RD) game thread. Rain passed through the Atlanta area earlier in the day, but that shouldn’t impact the game. The Braves are one head-to-head win away from clinching the season series between these teams.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (190 ERA+ this season, career 134 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación and Rojas in, Jon Berti and Peyton Burdick out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Jeff Brigham and OF Bryan De La Cruz recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Berti’s availability off the bench is unclear after exiting on Wednesday with right hip soreness...Rare off day for Burdick who had started 23 out of 25 games since being called up...Rojas (.526 OPS in 19 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Morton among active Marlins players...De La Cruz was outstanding during his stint in Jacksonville. Of course, this season has reinforced how weak the correlation is between Triple-A and MLB stats...Roster expansion gives the Marlins a nine-man bullpen. They won’t be asked to do much tonight with Alcantara on the mound.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Charlie Morton (101 ERA+ this season, career 101 ERA+)

Notes: The Braves have only been shut out three times all season...Acuña (.935 OPS in 26 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Sandy Alcantara among players on the Braves active roster.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch exclusively on Apple TV+ or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can not stream the game on MLB.TV in this case.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds