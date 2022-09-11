Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 11, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (57-81, -98 RD) vs. Mets (88-52, +134 RD) game thread. I know nobody’s paying attention to this rubber game in the midst of NFL Week 1 (get Dolphins coverage at The Phinsider).

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Taijuan Walker (109 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Notes: Lindor has hit especially well against Marlins pitching in 2022, slashing .349/.403/.742 with 12 extra-base hits and 19 runs batted in (16 games)...Walker’s season has taken an ugly turn since the All-Streak—way fewer strikeouts and way more home runs, with his earned run average spiking from 2.55 in the first half to 6.25 since the break...Born and raised in Broward county, Vientos is making his MLB debut. He obliterated left-handed pitching at Triple-A this season (.330/.408/.732, 13 HR in 130 PA).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (111 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación and Fortes in, Avisaíl García and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches form LF to 2B, Anderson switches from 3B to RF, Wendle switches from switches from 2B to 3B

Additional Notes: Luzardo has logged six-plus innings in four straight starts. Interestingly, he hasn’t pitched against the Mets this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Louis Addeo-Weiss are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @addeo_louis00) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

