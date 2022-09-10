Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 10, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (57-80, -90 RD) vs. Mets (87-52, +126 RD) game thread. LoanDepot Park is celebrating Colombian heritage tonight. The Marlins will wear their red Sugar Kings uniforms for the eighth time this season.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Carlos Carrasco (100 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Notes: Lindor has hit especially well against Marlins pitching in 2022, slashing .328/.388/.689 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 runs batted in (15 games)...Old friend Starling Marte has been out since Tuesday with a fractured finger. I’d call his availability for this series questionable at best...Nimmo (.864 OPS in 22 PA) and Alonso (.600 OPS in 18 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Pablo López among active Mets players.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (111 ERA+ this season, career 107 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz, Stallings and Wendle in, Bryan De La Cruz, Jerar Encarnación, Nick Fortes and Charles Leblanc out; Berti switches form 2B to LF, Anderson switches from RF to 3B, Cooper switches from 1B to DH, García switches from DH to RF

Additional Notes: Berti is starting in the outfield for the first time since July 12...It’s been an amazing week for Cooper, going 8-for-15 with no strikeouts in 17 plate appearances...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen should be available with the possible exception of Dylan Floro, who pitched each of the last two days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik and Kevin Barral are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow them on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Alex will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

