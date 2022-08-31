Marlins vs. Rays: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 31, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (55-74, -77 RD) vs. Rays (71-57, +60 RD) game thread. The Rays are on the verge of sweeping the 2022 Citrus Series and they’ve beaten the Marlins 18 times in their last 20 tries overall.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Rays Starting Lineup

RHP Drew Rasmussen (131 ERA+ this season, career 128 ERA+)

Notes: Siri had one of the best games of his career on Tuesday, racking up seven total bases and making a difficult catch in center field...Since returning from a hamstring strain in July, Rasmussen has been dominant (2.05 ERA in 10 starts). He’s the rare starter who does not use a conventional “offspeed” pitch like a changeup or splitter. The new cutter that he introduced this season is among MLB’s most effective in terms of run value.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (70 ERA+ this season, career 101 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz, Leblanc and Stallings in, Jerar Encarnación, Nick Fortes, Miguel Rojas and Luke Williams out; Wendle switches from 3B to SS; Anderson switches from DH to RF, Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Trevor Rogers activated from the injured list; LHP Jake Fishman designated for assignment

Additional Notes: Rojas was scratched from the lineup with right wrist discomfort...In four minor league rehab starts (Double-A/Triple-A), Rogers posted a shaky 6.19 earned run average, but he did everything possible in his most recent outing to show he’s ready to return with 12 strikeouts over six hitless innings...The Marlins need about nine hits tonight to avoid making the wrong kind of franchise history and finishing a full month with a sub-.200 team batting average for the first time ever.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

