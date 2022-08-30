 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marlins vs. Rays: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 30, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Shane McClanahan will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Rays game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Brian Anderson #15 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases on his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park on August 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (55-73, -72 RD) vs. Rays (70-57, +55 RD) game thread. The Rays are on the verge of winning the Citrus Series for the fourth straight season.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Rays Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Yandy Díaz (140 wRC+ this season, 122 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. RF Manuel Margot (131, 120)
  3. LF Randy Arozarena (129, 189)
  4. DH Harold Ramirez (136, 103)
  5. 1B Isaac Paredes (129, 149)
  6. C Francisco Mejía (95, 87)
  7. 2B Yu Chang (67, 83)
  8. SS Taylor Walls (67, 92)
  9. CF José Siri (65, 85)

LHP Shane McClanahan (164 ERA+ this season, career 138 ERA+)

McClanahan’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Hittin’ Harold makes his return to Miami! Tonight’s lineup in not an anomaly: he’s been Tampa Bay’s steady cleanup hitter...McClanahan struck out nine Marlins batters over six scoreless innings back on May 24. He weirdly has made only one-third of his starts this season on the road (8 of 24).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (105 wRC+ this season, 66 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Miguel Rojas (73, 30)
  3. DH Brian Anderson (106, 95)
  4. 1B Garrett Cooper (112, 34)
  5. C Nick Fortes (106, 72)
  6. 3B Joey Wendle (83, 47)
  7. RF Jerar Encarnación (49, 44)
  8. CF Peyton Burdick (61, 61)
  9. LF Luke Williams (72, 56)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (122 ERA+ this season, career 86 ERA+)

Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Fortes, Rojas and Williams in; JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz, Charles Leblanc and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B; Anderson switches from RF to DH, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Wendle switches from SS to 3B; Encarnación switches from LF to RF

Additional Notes: I thought Avisaíl García could be back from his rehab assignment for this game, but looks like the Marlins will sideline him until Thursday when the active roster expands by two spots. That way, nobody gets squeezed off...Rookies Jake Fishman and Andrew Nardi are the most well-rested Marlins relievers (haven’t pitched since Friday).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

