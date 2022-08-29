Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 29, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (55-72, -71 RD) vs. Dodgers (88-38, +285 RD) game thread. It’s the conclusion to a rare wrap-around series.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

RHP Michael Grove (77 ERA+ this season, career 77 ERA+)

Some more clarity here: Sounds like Tony Gonsolin's forearm strain isn't too serious. Per source, team believes they caught it on front end, and that he should be back this year



Start of playoffs are six weeks away https://t.co/I2pqLeETIm — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 29, 2022

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Michael Grove recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City; RHP Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain) placed on 15-day IL

Notes: Grove is a former second-round draft pick who’s been called up two previous times this season (once for a spot start and once for mop-up duty). He reached 92 pitches earlier this month in a Triple-A game, so he’s stretched out for a typical starter’s workload...Mookie Betts has pulverized the Fish during their season series (4 HR, 1.607 OPS in 28 PA), including homers in three straight contests. Interesting choice to rest him today.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (111 ERA+ this season, career 106 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz, Stallings and Wendle in; Peyton Burdick, Nick Fortes, Miguel Rojas and Luke Williams out; Anderson switches from DH to RF, Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Encarnación switches form RF to LF

Additional Notes: Ironic that the Gonsolin injury news breaks on the day that the Dodgers face López, who they attempted to trade for earlier this month in order to bolster their starting rotation depth. He hasn’t earned a win in a home start since June 22 against the Rockies...With the exception of Anderson at RF and Díaz at 1B, this is a shaky defensive alignment.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

