TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Dodgers (M. Grove)

Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 29, 2022

Pablo López and Michael Grove will start Monday’s Marlins vs. Dodgers game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) hits a two-run double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot Park. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (55-72, -71 RD) vs. Dodgers (88-38, +285 RD) game thread. It’s the conclusion to a rare wrap-around series.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Trea Turner (137 wRC+ this season, 128 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 1B Freddie Freeman (157, 146)
  3. C Will Smith (132, 130)
  4. DH Max Muncy (102, 164)
  5. 3B Justin Turner (112, 128)
  6. RF Joey Gallo (93, 147)
  7. LF Chris Taylor (100, 80)
  8. CF Cody Bellinger (85, 96)
  9. 2B Hanser Alberto (75, 77)

RHP Michael Grove (77 ERA+ this season, career 77 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Michael Grove recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City; RHP Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain) placed on 15-day IL

Notes: Grove is a former second-round draft pick who’s been called up two previous times this season (once for a spot start and once for mop-up duty). He reached 92 pitches earlier this month in a Triple-A game, so he’s stretched out for a typical starter’s workload...Mookie Betts has pulverized the Fish during their season series (4 HR, 1.607 OPS in 28 PA), including homers in three straight contests. Interesting choice to rest him today.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. SS Joey Wendle (83 wRC+ this season, 33 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 3B Jon Berti (110, 74)
  3. RF Brian Anderson (110, 114)
  4. CF JJ Bleday (103, 112)
  5. DH Garrett Cooper (113, 34)
  6. C Jacob Stallings (70, 142)
  7. 1B Lewin Díaz (39, 19)
  8. 2B Charles Leblanc (119, 119)
  9. LF Jerar Encarnación (90, 100)

RHP Pablo López (111 ERA+ this season, career 106 ERA+)

López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz, Stallings and Wendle in; Peyton Burdick, Nick Fortes, Miguel Rojas and Luke Williams out; Anderson switches from DH to RF, Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Encarnación switches form RF to LF

Additional Notes: Ironic that the Gonsolin injury news breaks on the day that the Dodgers face López, who they attempted to trade for earlier this month in order to bolster their starting rotation depth. He hasn’t earned a win in a home start since June 22 against the Rockies...With the exception of Anderson at RF and Díaz at 1B, this is a shaky defensive alignment.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

