TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (E. Cabrera) vs. Dodgers (J. Urías)

Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 28, 2022

Edward Cabrera and Julio Urías will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Dodgers game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti (5) makes a running throw to first base during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins on Friday, August 26, 2022 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (55-71, -64 RD) vs. Dodgers (87-38, +278 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

  1. RF Mookie Betts (150 wRC+ this season, 168 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Trea Turner (137, 133)
  3. 1B Freddie Freeman (157, 146)
  4. DH Max Muncy (101, 164)
  5. 3B Justin Turner (108, 106)
  6. LF Joey Gallo (95, 163)
  7. 2B Gavin Lux (131, 120)
  8. CF Trayce Thompson (163, 176)
  9. C Austin Barnes (94, 150)

LHP Julio Urías (176 ERA+ this season, career 143 ERA+)

Urías’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: This team is stacked. The Dodgers have only lost consecutive games once since the beginning of July...The only active starting pitchers (min. 500 IP) with a better adjusted earned run average in their careers than Urías are Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Jon Berti (110 wRC+ this season, 79 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Miguel Rojas (74, 45)
  3. DH Brian Anderson (106, 92)
  4. 1B Garrett Cooper (113, 49)
  5. C Nick Fortes (109, 74)
  6. 2B Charles Leblanc (134, 134)
  7. RF Jerar Encarnación (90, 100)
  8. CF Peyton Burdick (62, 62)
  9. LF Luke Williams (79, 75)

RHP Edward Cabrera (86 ERA+ this season, career 70 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes, Leblanc and Williams in; JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Anderson switches from RF to DH, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Burdick switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: Mattingly is cramming all of his right-handed veterans in the top half of the lineup.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET. Watch exclusively on Peacock—Jason Benetti, Tommy Hutton and Gaby Sanchez—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans cannot stream the game on MLB.TV in this case.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

