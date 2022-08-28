Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 28, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (55-71, -64 RD) vs. Dodgers (87-38, +278 RD) game thread.
7/4 at 11:05 am vs. Nationals: won
6/26 at 12:05 pm vs. Mets: won
Today at 12:05 pm vs. Dodgers: ???
7/14 at 12:10 pm vs. Pirates: won
6/23 at 12:10 pm vs. Rockies: won
7/28 at 12:35 pm vs. Reds: won
Dodgers Starting Lineup
- RF Mookie Betts (150 wRC+ this season, 168 wRC+ over last 30 days)
- SS Trea Turner (137, 133)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (157, 146)
- DH Max Muncy (101, 164)
- 3B Justin Turner (108, 106)
- LF Joey Gallo (95, 163)
- 2B Gavin Lux (131, 120)
- CF Trayce Thompson (163, 176)
- C Austin Barnes (94, 150)
LHP Julio Urías (176 ERA+ this season, career 143 ERA+)
Notes: This team is stacked. The Dodgers have only lost consecutive games once since the beginning of July...The only active starting pitchers (min. 500 IP) with a better adjusted earned run average in their careers than Urías are Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 3B Jon Berti (110 wRC+ this season, 79 wRC+ over last 30 days)
- SS Miguel Rojas (74, 45)
- DH Brian Anderson (106, 92)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (113, 49)
- C Nick Fortes (109, 74)
- 2B Charles Leblanc (134, 134)
- RF Jerar Encarnación (90, 100)
- CF Peyton Burdick (62, 62)
- LF Luke Williams (79, 75)
RHP Edward Cabrera (86 ERA+ this season, career 70 ERA+)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes, Leblanc and Williams in; JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Anderson switches from RF to DH, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Burdick switches from LF to CF
Additional Notes: Mattingly is cramming all of his right-handed veterans in the top half of the lineup.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET. Watch exclusively on Peacock—Jason Benetti, Tommy Hutton and Gaby Sanchez—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans cannot stream the game on MLB.TV in this case.
Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.
All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
