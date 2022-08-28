Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 28, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (55-71, -64 RD) vs. Dodgers (87-38, +278 RD) game thread.

The 2022 Marlins are the brunch gods of MLB ☕️



7/4 at 11:05 am vs. Nationals: won

6/26 at 12:05 pm vs. Mets: won

Today at 12:05 pm vs. Dodgers: ???

7/14 at 12:10 pm vs. Pirates: won

6/23 at 12:10 pm vs. Rockies: won

7/28 at 12:35 pm vs. Reds: won — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 28, 2022

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

LHP Julio Urías (176 ERA+ this season, career 143 ERA+)

Notes: This team is stacked. The Dodgers have only lost consecutive games once since the beginning of July...The only active starting pitchers (min. 500 IP) with a better adjusted earned run average in their careers than Urías are Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (86 ERA+ this season, career 70 ERA+)

No Marlins pitcher has ever had a 0.00 ERA month while making multiple starts



Edward Cabrera can become the first if he shuts down the Dodgers this weekend pic.twitter.com/G66chmSGHz — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 23, 2022

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes, Leblanc and Williams in; JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Anderson switches from RF to DH, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Burdick switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: Mattingly is cramming all of his right-handed veterans in the top half of the lineup.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET. Watch exclusively on Peacock—Jason Benetti, Tommy Hutton and Gaby Sanchez—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans cannot stream the game on MLB.TV in this case.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

