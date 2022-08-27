Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 27, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (54-71, -65 RD) vs. Dodgers (87-37, +279 RD) game thread. Sandy Day! City Connect uniforms! Venezuelan Heritage Celebration! Should be a great atmosphere at the ballpark.

After last night’s loss, it’s no longer possible for the 2022 Marlins (54-71) to match the record of the 1997 team (92-70)



If they finish the season on a 37-game winning streak, they can match the 2003 team (91-71) — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 27, 2022

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

RHP Dustin May (career 153 ERA+)

Notes: This team is stacked. The Dodgers have only lost consecutive games once since the beginning of July...Betts’ bat single-handedly saved them from defeat in the series opener. By win probability added, it was the fifth-best individual hitting performance in history by a player facing the Marlins...After being limited to 71 pitches in his return from Tommy John surgery, May should have a slightly longer leash this time.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (185 ERA+ this season, career 133 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz in, Nick Fortes out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Jake Fishman selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Bryan Hoeing optioned to Triple-A

Additional Notes: Alcantara avenging last week’s lousy outing against the Dodgers by beating them tonight would go a long way toward clinching the NL Cy Young award...Burdick had been in a 3-for-36 slump prior to his good performance on Friday, which included a game-tying home run...Every Marlins reliever aside from Richard Bleier pitched in the previous game, and even Bleier was getting warmed up when Andrew Nardi finally completed the top of the 10th.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

