Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 26, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (54-70, -61 RD) vs. Dodgers (86-37, +275 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

LHP Tyler Anderson (152 ERA+ this season, career 106 ERA+)

Notes: This team is stacked. The Dodgers have only lost consecutive games once since the beginning of July.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Tommy Nance (86 ERA+ this season, career 70 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Cooper, Stallings and Wendle in, Jesús Aguilar, Jerar Encarnación, Charles Leblanc and Luke Williams out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Anderson switches from DH to RF, Fortes switches from C to DH, Burdick switches from CF to LF

Pregame Roster Moves: Garrett Cooper (concussion) returned from rehab and activated from the injured list; Jesús Aguilar designated for assignment

Additional Notes: Better late than never for the Aguilar DFA. Although he has contributed a lot on and off the field over the last three seasons, we’ve reached a point where his roster spot and plate appearances ought to go to younger players who may have a future with the Marlins...As has been pointed out over and over and over again, the Marlins offense has struggled against left-handed pitchers like Anderson, more so than in any other single season in franchise history...Nance just pitched on Tuesday and hasn’t gone beyond 56 pitches in any individual game of his career, so he’s just an opener for this contest. Expect Bryan Hoeing to contribute some innings in relief...Rojas enters the game tied with Marcell Ozuna for 11th place on the all-time Marlins hits list (683).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds