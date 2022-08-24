Marlins vs. Athletics: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 24, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (54-69, -60 RD) vs. Athletics (45-79, -145 RD) game thread. It’s the first series between these teams since 2017!

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (118 ERA+ this season, career 85 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Fortes and Leblanc in, JJ Bleday, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Anderson switches from RF to DH, Encarnación switches from DH to RF, Williams switches from 2B to LF

Additional Notes: Luzardo’s changeup has been excellent in four starts since he rejoined the Marlins rotation. Opponents are 3-for-30 with 11 strikeouts in plate appearances ending with that pitch in August. Meanwhile, Oakland has a MLB-worst .202/.233/.288 slash line against changeups this season. Expect Luzardo to lean heavily on it yet again...Keep in mind that Garrett Cooper (concussion) is completing a brief minor league rehab assignment. A position player will be getting squeezed off the active roster on Friday when the Marlins return home and he’s ready to be activated from the injured list...Rojas enters today tied with Juan Pierre for 12th place on the Marlins all-time hits list (682), only one behind Marcell Ozuna.

Athletics Starting Lineup

LHP Cole Irvin (112 ERA+ this season, career 96 ERA+)

Notes: Marlins pitching has held the A’s scoreless in 17 of 18 innings during this series...One of the few recognizable names on this A’s roster, Ramón Laureano suffered a strained oblique and will remain on the injured list throughout this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

