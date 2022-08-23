Marlins vs. Athletics: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 23, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (53-69, -62 RD) vs. Athletics (45-78, -143 RD) game thread. It’s the first series between these teams since 2017!

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (106 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes, Leblanc and Williams in, Jon Berti, Lewin Díaz, Nick Fortes and Charles Leblanc out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B, Anderson switches from DH to RF, Encarnación switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: It’s difficult to understand why Leblanc is taking a seat while Wendle and Williams are in there...With Garrett Cooper (concussion) beginning a minor league rehab assignment tonight, expect to see a position player get squeezed off the active roster to make room for him when the Marlins return home on Friday...Rojas enters today in 13th place on the Marlins all-time hits list (681), only one behind Juan Pierre and two behind Marcell Ozuna.

Athletics Starting Lineup

LHP Zach Logue (59 ERA+ this season, career 59 ERA+)

Notes: Much like Monday’s starter, Adam Oller, Logue rates among the American League’s worst starting pitchers this season in terms of run prevention (6.35 ERA in 45.1 IP)...One of the few recognizable names on this A’s roster, Ramón Laureano suffered a strained oblique and will remain on the injured list throughout this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds