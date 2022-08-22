Marlins vs. Athletics: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 22, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (52-69, -65 RD) vs. Athletics (45-77, -140 RD) game thread. It’s the first meeting between these teams since 2017!

It's the opening game of a new series

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (230 ERA+ this season, career 114 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes and Leblanc in, Jesús Aguilar, Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings out; Wendle switches from 2B to SS, Bleday switches from CF to LF, Anderson switches from RF to DH, Burdick switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: Cabrera has worked 14 2⁄ 3 consecutive scoreless innings since returning from the injured list...Rojas enters today in 13th place on the Marlins all-time hits list (681), only one behind Juan Pierre and two behind Marcell Ozuna...The Marlins have utilized some inexperienced outfields lately, but this is the first time they’ve slotted three true rookies in there together.

Athletics Starting Lineup

RHP Adam Oller (57 ERA+ this season, career 57 ERA+)

Notes: The rookie Oller owns the worst adjusted earned run average among American League pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings this season...One of the few recognizable names on this A’s roster, Ramón Laureano suffered a strained oblique and will remain on the injured list throughout this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

