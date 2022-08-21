After suffering their 26th one-run loss of the season, the Miami Marlins looked to bounce back and take game 2 against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Before we get into the recap, it is worth noting that the Dodgers activated Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) off of the 60-day IL. This was his 2022 season debut. On the Marlins’ end, Braxton Garrett was expected to be the starter until around 3-4 hours before game time when he was placed on the 15-day IL due to a right oblique strain. The fill in for him was 2019 draft pick Bryan Hoeing, who was making his MLB debut.

The first inning was a rather interesting one for the Fish. It began with the routine hit from Joey Wendle followed by him stealing second. Jon Berti was Dustin May’s first strikeout of the season followed by Jesús Aguilar. May loaded the bases by walking JJ Bleday and Brian Anderson, but Nick Fortes struck out swinging.

Dustin May records his first strikeout of 2022. Jon Berti is the victim.#Marlins 0, #Dodgers 0 pic.twitter.com/qy4EOjU4Hq — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) August 21, 2022

The Dodgers wasted no time introducing Hoeing to the majors. After Mookie Betts grounded out, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman singled, and that set the stage for a Will Smith 3-run homer, giving the Dodgers an early 3-0 lead. This was Smith’s 18th homer of the season which left the bat at 107.5 MPH and traveled 403 ft to left field.

Bryan Hoeing has surrendered the first homer of his MLB career. Will Smith hits a 403 ft. 3-run bomb to get the #Dodgers on the board.#Marlins 0, #Dodgers 3 pic.twitter.com/ZIVpmWgQhX — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) August 21, 2022

On the more positive end, Hoeing recorded his first major league strikeout in that inning against the hot-hitting Max Muncy. It was an 80.4 MPH curveball to get Muncy swinging. Congrats to Bryan Hoeing on the accomplishment.

Bryan Hoeing strikes out Max Muncy for his first big league strikeout. It was on a 80.4 MPH Curveball.#Marlins 0, #Dodgers 3 pic.twitter.com/SdVw80A2CZ — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) August 21, 2022

Hoeing got him into more trouble in the third. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner singled and Freddie Freeman hit an RBI single which drove in Betts. The Dodgers extended the lead to 4-0.

With runners on 1st and 2nd and one out, Justin Turner stepped up to the plate and hit a 3-run homer to give the Dodgers a 7-0 lead. Like Smith’s bomb, it was off another sinker pulled to left field. This was Turner’s 9th homer of the year.

Hoeing’s debut ended after that with 7 runs allowed (all earned). He showed the ability to throw his sinker, slider and changeup for strikes, but his command wasn’t at it’s best. The right-hander produced 6 swings-and-misses. Hoeing is expected to make his next start on Friday, August 26 in a rematch against the Dodgers at LoanDepot Park.

Bryan Hoeing's #MLB debut:

3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, BB, 2 K

73 pitches, 48 strikes

Velo range: 77.7-93.9 mph



-- Both rallies had key Trea Turner infield singles

-- 5 of 9 outs were grounders

-- Both homers on sinkers that were in the happy zone for righties#Marlins pic.twitter.com/Ywxa17png7 — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) August 21, 2022

Dustin May’s night was complete after 5 innings of pure dominance. He struck out 9 Marlins while allowing only 1 hit. May went to his bread-and-butter pitch, the sinker, to get strikes to his arm side. His velocity was in the high 90s, similar to the stuff he had before injuring himself last season. He used his curveball to get the Marlins to chase outside of the zone.

This was definitely a great way to come back from such a long absence.

May’s Final Line: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 71 NP, 0.00 ERA

Both offenses stayed quiet throughout the remainder of the game. The only big moment to mention was a Peyton Burdick leaping grab in the 7th that would’ve probably scored 3 more Dodgers runs if he didn’t make the play.

BURDICK!!!

HE MADE THE CATCH!

HE

MADE

THE

CATCH pic.twitter.com/fd1pBBW3iQ — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) August 21, 2022

Friend of the Fish Stripes podcast Andrew Nardi was born in nearby West Hills, California. He made his 2nd MLB appearance in front of around 40 friends and family members. He pitched a scoreless inning and allowed 2 hits, 1 walk, and 1 strikeout.

This was Miami’s 13th time being shut out this season. The Dodgers out-hit the Marlins, 12-3. Bryan Hoeing is the losing pitcher, while Dustin May earns the win.

Sandy Alcantara is on the mound for the series finale on Sunday at 4:10pm EST. Louis Addeo-Weiss will be doing the recap.

Manager Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference