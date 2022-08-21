Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 21, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (52-68, -58 RD) vs. Dodgers (83-36, +257 RD) game thread.

The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (210 ERA+ this season, career 136 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick and Stallings in, Jerar Encarnación and Nick Fortes out; Wendle switches from 3B to 2B, Berti switches from 2B to 3B

Additional Notes: Alcantara is looking to avenge the catastrophic performance he had last season at Dodger Stadium (1.1 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR)...Rojas enters today in 13th place on the Marlins all-time hits list (681), only one behind Juan Pierre and two behind Marcell Ozuna.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

RHP Ryan Pepiot (98 ERA+ this season, career 98 ERA+)

Notes: On Pepiot’s 25th birthday, he’ll be making his seventh MLB start. He has not pitched beyond five innings in any of his previous opportunities...Freeman (.778 OPS in 22 PA) and Trea Turner (.905 OPS in 21 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Dodgers players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

