Marlins vs. Dodgers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 20, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (52-67, -51 RD) vs. Dodgers (82-36, +250 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Bryan Hoeing (MLB debut)

All the Marlins players to make their MLB debuts *just within the last month*



JJ Bleday, Huascar Brazoban, Peyton Burdick, Jake Fishman, Bryan Hoeing. A.J. Ladwig, Charles Leblanc and Andrew Nardi — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 20, 2022

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz and Wendle in, Peyton Burdick, Jacob Stallings and Charles Leblanc out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Aguilar switches from 1B to DH, Fortes switches from DH to C

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Bryan Hoeing selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Braxton Garrett (right oblique strain) placed on 15-day IL; RHP Anthony Bender (Tommy John surgery) transferred to 60-day IL

Additional Notes: Garrett was scratched only a few hours before first pitch. Frustrating setback for somebody who had been pitching well in the Marlins rotation this season (3.67 ERA, 3.47 WHIP, .249 BAA in 68.2 IP). The IL move was retroactive to August 17, suggesting the team sees it as a possibility that he’ll return this season...Hoeing flashed a lot of potential at Double-A/Triple-A in April and May, but there’s been a troubling drop-off since then in terms of missing bats. He has had eight straight starts of two strikeouts or fewer and 12 straight without topping four strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

RHP Dustin May (hasn’t pitched this season, career 146 ERA+)

Notes: The standards for this Dodgers team are so absurdly high that losing three of their last six games constitutes a “slump.” However, they have won seven straight at home...On the road back from Tommy John surgery, May dominated during his minor league rehab assignment (1.71 ERA, 41.9 K% in 21.0 IP). He only stretched out to 70 pitches in his last start, so the Dodgers bullpen will need to be utilized tonight even if he’s successful in his return to The Show.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. It’s the final game on the MLB schedule today! Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

