- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 12-2; DSL Marlins won, 7-6; DSL Miami lost, 14-1. Second-round draft pick Jacob Miller (FCL Marlins) was roughed up by Mets prospects in his second pro outing (0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR). What a moment for third baseman Kendry Feliz. With the DSL Marlins trailing by one and down to their final out, Feliz hit a walk-off, two-run triple. Feliz’s .426 on-base percentage is tied with Byron Chourio for the highest among qualified Marlins players in the Dominican Summer League.
- As first reported by Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton and confirmed by Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm, Troy Johnston is moving up to Triple-A Jacksonville for the final month-plus of their season. The timing comes as a surprise just because Johnston has been on Pensacola’s injured list lately. Promotions of Lewin Díaz, JJ Bleday and Peyton Burdick to The Show have opened up ample playing time for the former 17th-round pick at first base, left field and designated hitter.
- On the latest Fish Stripes LIVE, we covered Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr., the Marlins’ starting lineup decisions and much more.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 48.8% chance to win their next game against the Padres.
- Sandy Alcantara (No. 5), Pablo López (No. 26), Edward Cabrera (No. 52), Jesús Luzardo (No. 62) and Braxton Garrett (No. 74) are ranked on The List of Top 100 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Jacob Stallings unquestionably had a horrific first half of the season, but his bat has caught fire since the All-Star break. No catcher in baseball is producing a higher weighted runs created plus than him since then. Stallings also worked his seventh shutout of the year on Monday. He is getting close to solidifying his place on the 2023 Marlins roster.
- There is now a gap of nearly two wins above replacement (Baseball-Reference’s version) between Alcantara and every other National League pitcher. In case you missed it, here’s what I had to say about the stranglehold he has on the NL Cy Young award race.
- Juan Páez explains why the Marlins should be determined to get a more impactful all-around player to supplant Miguel Rojas as their starting shortstop for 2023.
- Marlins Jeopardy champion is returning on Thursday with Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live attempting to defend his title. As always, we are seeking trivia from you folks, ranging from easy to impossible in difficulty. Submit here!
