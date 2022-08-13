Miami, FL—Marlins starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo danced his way through trouble in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, but ultimately came undone by one crooked inning.

Luzardo began the afternoon portion of the doubleheader by allowing a line drive single to Ronald Acuña Jr., but stayed out of trouble until the fourth inning where he allowed three singles to load the bases with two outs. He then walked home a run and allowed a two-RBI double to Chadwick Tromp, who was making his 2022 MLB debut.

The fifth inning was just as shaky, and would have been downright disastrous if it had not been for a clutch defensive play by Luzardo. With a runner on first, Luzardo snared a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of Austin Riley and turned to second base to start a 1-6-3 double play. In the next at-bat, Matt Olson hit a solo home run to push the score to 4-2.

Jeff Brigham was the first out of the Marlins bullpen, tossing scoreless sixth and seventh innings. Richard Bleier gave up one run.

The lone two runs for the Marlins came on a towering home run to left field by Jesús Aguilar in the fourth inning. How feeble has this Miami lineup been this season? Aguilar’s 14 home runs are somehow tied for the team lead. He is tied with Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has not played since June 28.

After a 44-pitch workload, Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville following the game in favor of a fresh arm.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Tommy Nance returned from the injured list to start game two of the doubleheader. It is assumed that 29-year-old A.J. Ladwig will come out of the bullpen to help eat some innings in his major league debut. The Marlins are holding their annual Dominican Heritage celebration, which ought to draw a more lively crowd.