- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-0, and won, 6-3 (doubleheader); Double-A Pensacola won, 7-3, and lost, 4-3 (doubleheader); High-A Beloit lost, 4-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-5. Jordan Groshans (Jacksonville) compiled four hits, including his first home run as a member of the Marlins organization. Strikeout specialists Josh Simpson and Eli Villalobos are new teammates of his after being promoted from Pensacola. Embarrassingly, Federico Polanco (Beloit) never stepped on the plate after being forced home on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. The opposing team noticed Polanco’s mistake and the run was nullified. That made the difference in the game.
- Sorting by Game Score, two of the three worst and three of the eight worst starts of Sandy Alcantara’s career have happened at Dodger Stadium.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm hosted a Twitter Space about the entire weekend series, including Bryan Hoeing’s MLB debut and how Marlins rookie hitters are getting acclimated to The Show.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Dodgers series predictions, most of us correctly had the best team in baseball winning the series. Host Daniel Rodriguez was the only one to select Will Smith for Series MVP honors.
- Join us for Fish Stripes LIVE from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As always, Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 60.0% chance to win their series opener against the Athletics. As Locked On A’s podcast host Jason Burke points out, these teams’ records would be practically identical if you ignore how the Fish have pummeled the Nationals.
- The Marlins own MLB’s seventh-worst record. If that holds, they would have 5.5% odds of winning the top overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, according to Tankathon.
- If you have a t-shirt or strikeout sign that you’re willing to sell from witnessing a “Sandy’s Beach” start, please contact Nicole Cahill.
- The Braves are not taking disciplinary action against Marcell Ozuna until his legal situation is resolved, according to Ken Rosenthal. Arrested Friday morning under suspicion of DUI, Ozuna started for Atlanta on Sunday. With Ozuna performing far below replacement level and the Braves seeking to repeat as World Series champions, they will likely ultimately release him. However, the team is anticipating some kind of MLB suspension that would lighten their financial obligation to him.
- Dan D’Addona of The Holland Sentinel spoke to Mike and Chris Mokma about their minor league progress. A right-hander in the Marlins organization, Chris described High-A hitters as having a smaller “chase range” than their Low-A counterparts, meaning that “you have to get guys out inside the strike zone which is more challenging.”
- I’m ecstatic to share that Marlins legend Jeff Conine will be my next guest on the Offishial Show! We’re recording a conversation this week. Any questions for the two-time World Series champion?
