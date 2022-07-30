Kim Ng speaks on Pablo López, Marlins’ trade deadline strategy

Miami, FL—With the MLB trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, media members at LoanDepot Park had the chance to speak to Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng during Saturday’s game against the Mets. She addressed the availability of Pablo López, the 2022 seasons of Avisaíl García and Jorge Soler, the NL Wild Card race and more.

Here is a partial transcript...

Question: “With the trade deadline, what’s the kind of balance of making sure you add in the areas that you need while not subtracting too much from your strengths?”

Answer: “Yeah, I always think it’s always tricky. And I think that really depends on each deal. You know, and really looking at each one individually and separately. You know, obviously, we have I wouldn’t say surplus—I don’t think you can ever have a surplus of pitching—but we have very good pitching we have a fair amount of it.”

Question: “What is the objective of the trade deadline for the Marlins?”

Answer: I think the objective is always to try and better yourself, whether that’s for today or for several years from now. And I think where we are in the standings—I’ve said this before and I’ve said it to clubs as well—I’m not sure we’re gonna be a clear buyer or a clear seller. I think it’s a little bit more complex than that.

Question: “Kim, do you think the time is right now to trade Pablo (López), or do you think that he can still be a big part of what you guys do in the future?”

Answer: “Yeah, I think with all of our pitching, I think you have to be very careful and make sure you’re getting the value that you want, for today and for the future.”

Follow-up: “Have you expressed to him one way or the other what you plan on doing?”

Answer: “No, I have not talked to Pablo. It’s been a crazy couple of days.”

Another Follow-up: “Do you think that he’s kind of feeling it right now and wondering if he’s gonna get dealt or not? Any sort of need to?”

Answer: “I think his name has just been mentioned so much out there, I think it’d be hard for him not to be thinking about it. He might have been thinking about it the other day when he did so well. I mean, he obviously responded in a great way if he was thinking about it.”

Final Follow-up: “Are you leaning one way or the other in terms of trading or keeping?”

Answer: “Again, I think a deal that really helps us has to present itself. We’re not out there looking to move Pablo. But as I’ve said before, we’re listening on all fronts. We’ve got to make the club better.”