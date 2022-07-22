 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FISH STRIPES LIVE Join our Marlins livestream from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Filed under:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. out at least 6 more weeks with stress fracture

In Chisholm’s absence, the Marlins offense has fallen into a deep slump and faded from the NL postseason picture.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jazz Chisholm #2 of the Miami Marlins looks on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fresh off enjoying the MLB All-Star festivities in Los Angeles, Jazz Chisholm Jr. underwent a CT scan on Thursday that revealed a stress fracture in his lower back, according to Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Sidelined since June 29, Chisholm isn’t expected back on the Marlins active roster until September.

The sophomore second baseman has given Miami 60 games of excellent production when healthy (.254/.325/.535, 140 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR in 60 G). Chisholm was easily on pace to become the first Marlin since Hanley Ramírez to post a 20 HR/20 SB season. He was simultaneously emerging as one of the faces of Major League Baseball.

This setback seemingly caught Chisholm off guard. As of Monday, he said he was able to swing normally, just waiting for clearance to run at full speed.

Since Chisholm went down last month, Joey Wendle has become the Marlins’ main option at second base. Wendle is comparable to Jazz when it comes to fielding and on-base skills, but far less impactful in the run production and baserunning departments. Other than Wendle, the slumping Jesús Sánchez has been the only other left-handed batter on the Marlins active roster.

Now with confirmation that their offensive engine will miss an extended chunk of the schedule, the Marlins ought to call up one of their productive Triple-A players. The status quo is failing—34 consecutive innings without scoring a run and 13 days removed from their last home run—and these guys deserve opportunities.

Neither JJ Bleday (124 wRC+ in 362 PA) nor Charles Leblanc (134 wRC+ in 338 PA) is on the Marlins 40-man roster, but that could be remedied easily by transferring Chisholm to the 60-day IL.

Poll

Will Jazz Chisholm Jr. play another game for the Marlins this season?

view results
  • 23%
    Yes
    (9 votes)
  • 76%
    No
    (29 votes)
38 votes total Vote Now

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...